KINGSPORT – Isaac Stanley Taylor, 85 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Life Care Center of Gray following a lengthy illness.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Booher’s Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Pallbearers will be John Taylor, Jonathan Lane, Michael Bright and his Church Brethren. Honorary pallbearer will be Lanny Bright. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but, they will not be receiving friends at the home and therefore request that no food be brought.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Life Care Center of Gray for the kindness and care shown to Daddy.
