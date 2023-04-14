March 10, 1943 - April 12, 2023
JONESVILLE, VA - Irvin Douglas Brooks, 80, of Jonesville, VA entered into rest Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.
He was born March 10, 1943, the son of the late Charlie and Tennie Ely Brooks in Lee County, VA.
He retired from Virginia Department of Transportation with 35 years of service and he was respected by those he worked with and the people he served in his career. He enjoyed working in his gardens, he was gifted in agriculture and truly enjoyed working on his farm. His daily reading of the Bible and playing his guitar were some of his hobbies. He was a member of the Church of the Living God, where he was also Deacon. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and friends.
Along with his parents, Irvin was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lynn Brooks and brother, Coy Eugene Brooks.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 61 years, Trula Ann (Childress) Brooks of the home; daughter, Karen Mullins (Jim) of Jonesville, VA; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Brooks of Pennington Gap, VA; grandchildren, Jason Dotson (Sarah) of Rose Hill, VA, Matthew Dotson (Angela) of Mt. Carmel, TN, Candice Shuler (Jason) of Jonesville, VA, Laura Weber of South Dakota, Jacob Brooks, Mathew Barton, Andrew Barton (Lauren), and Aaron Barton all of Pennington Gap, VA; great-grandchildren, Gracie Dotson, Alli Dotson, Greyson Livesay, Madison Dotson, James Dotson, Jonah Dotson, Toby Dotson, Cash Shuler, Barrett Shuler, and Elliot Weber; niece, Betty Jean Boldman of FL; sister- in- law, Freda Brooks of Ewing, VA; many extended family, friends, and church family.
The family of Irvin Brooks will receive friends on Friday, April 14th 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for the visitation at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with funeral services following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastor Cliff Ely officiating. Special music will be provided by Veda Ely, Wayne Dennison, Helen Jones, and John Britton.
Irvin will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Lee Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A funeral procession will depart from Sturgill Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to travel to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will send special thanks to Ballad In house Hospice, Johnson City Medical ICU staff, Johnson City Medical 6th floor nursing staff for all their loving care.
An online register is available for the family at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com
Sturgill Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Irvin Brooks.