KINGSPORT – Irma Gayle Shepherd, 86, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in East Big Stone Gap. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
To leave an online message for the Shepherd family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Shepherd family.