KINGSPORT – Irma Gayle Shepherd, 86, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at her residence.
Irma was born on Dec. 2, 1934, in Pardee, VA to the late Richard and Mary Hall Light. She retired from Hills Department Store after working for 20 plus years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sibling who loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bennett Shepherd; son, Bill Shepherd; sister, Carol Sue Light; brothers, Johnny Light, Tommy Light, and Richard Light, Jr; and brother-in-law, Bobby Hamilton.
Irma is survived by her daughter, Susan Watkins and husband, Adam; grandchild, Crystal Garland; great grandchildren, Autumn Garland and Ashley Poe; great-great grandchildren, Mathais Poe and Wynter Poe; brothers, Jerry Light and wife, Darlene and Randall Clay Light and wife, Susan; sisters, Mary Ann Hamilton and Janice Hampton and husband, Ron; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Truman Ferguson officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Riverview Cemetery in East Big Stone Gap. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
To leave an online message for the Shepherd family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
