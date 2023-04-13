KINGSPORT - Iris Nadine Gillenwater, 83, Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Iris was born in Fort Blackmore, VA, on November 19, 1939, to the late Walter Minton Necessary and Polly Ellen (Stanley) Necessary.

