KINGSPORT - Iris Nadine Gillenwater, 83, Kingsport, TN, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Iris was born in Fort Blackmore, VA, on November 19, 1939, to the late Walter Minton Necessary and Polly Ellen (Stanley) Necessary.
Along with her parents, her husband, Joseph Edward Gillenwater; and brothers, Herbert Stanley, Raeburn Necessary, and Gilbert Necessary preceded her in death.
Iris is survived by her children, Eydie (Jerry) Kachlic, Peoria, AZ, Michelle Gillenwater, and fiancé Keith, Bristol, TN, Lisa (Randy) Mullins, Kingsport, TN, Michael E. Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN, Neal E. Gillenwater, Washington State; grandchildren, Jessica Adams (Eddie), Shannon Gillenwater, Tonya Kachlic, Jerry Kachlic (Erica), Christopher Kachlic, Nicole Crespo, Luke (Ashley) Gillenwater, Sam Gillenwater, Brian Gillenwater, Joshua (Crystal) Gillenwater, and Elijah Tyrone; and several great-grandchildren; sister, Cleda Garland (Everett), Elizabethton, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Marvin Egan and Rev. Coy Butler officiating. Dinah Hicks, Gabe Addington, and The McConnell’s will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are to meet at the Funeral Home at 1:15p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to send special thanks to the Blountville First Responders, Holston Valley ER, and the Cardiac ICU Staff.