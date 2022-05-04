CHURCH HILL - Mabel Irene (Williams) Light, 79, Church Hill, TN and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.
Irene was born in Scott County, VA on April 21, 1943, and was the daughter of the late William Henry and Ora Myrtle (Carter) Williams.
In addition to her parents, her first husband, Carson Fields, second husband, Bill Light, daughter-in-law, Juana “Juany” Williams, and several siblings preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons, James (Pamela) Fields, Jonesborough, TN, Andrew (Lisa) Fields, Duffield, VA, and Wayne Fields, Houston, TX, several grandchildren, one great grandchild, sisters, Yvonne (Fred) Viney, Kingsport, TN, Nancy Williams, Kingsport, TN, and Georgie Melton, Gate City, VA, brother, Randy Williams, SC, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating.
An online guest register is available for the Light family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Irene (Williams) Light.