CHURCH HILL - Mabel Irene (Williams) Light, 79, Church Hill, TN and formerly of Scott County, VA passed away, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Johnny Duncan officiating.
