JOHNSON CITY - Irene Whittimore, age 66 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of the late William and Maggie Garrett Burgan, born to them on October 23, 1954 in Pennington Gap, Virginia. She united in marriage to Wilhelm “Bill” Whittimore. Irene attended Higher Ground Baptist Church of Kingsport and greatly enjoyed crafts, especially sewing, interior decorating, travelling and taking gospel themed cruises.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Carolyn and a son, Steven Combs.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wilhelm “Bill” Whittimore; a daughter, Melissa Lovin (John); Grandchildren: Elizabeth Combs, Savanah Combs, Whitney Arnold, Keith Lovin and Kayla Ball; her siblings: Sue Haynes, Patsy Brimelow, Charlie Burgan, Bill Burgan and Gary Burgan. She is also survived by a host of many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Irene will be laid to rest in the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2020 following a graveside service, private to the family.
The family would like to offer their expressed gratitude to Avalon Hospice, Dr. Marshall, Christine Anderson, Dr. Grover and Dr. Kauzlarich for their tremendous care they gave to Irene during her illness.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Whittimore Family.