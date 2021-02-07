KINGSPORT - Nancy “Irene” Starnes Owens, 90, of Kingsport, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Saturday February 6, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Irene was born on June 14, 1930 in McClure, VA to the late Rev. Pat Starnes and Claudia Elizabeth Davidson Starnes. She moved to Kingsport at a young age and attended Dobyns-Bennett High School. Irene retired from Kingsport Times News. She was of the Holiness Faith and a lifelong member of the First Apostolic Christian Church and was saved at an early age.
In addition to her parents Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilmer C. “Bill” Owens; brothers, Troy C. Starnes and Robert “Bobby” Starnes; sons-in-law, Lou Walters and Jim McConnell; grandson, Ronnie Lyons; and her traveling friend, Nadine Benton Winston.
Irene is survived by her children, Brenda K Walters, Patty McConnell and Billy Owens and wife Gaye; grandchildren, Cherie Jessee, Denise Harless, Chuck, and Jason Lyons; great granddaughter, Brei Harless; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Starnes; along with several nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tommy Benton and Brother Freddie Redman, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by Brother Freddie Redman, Jr and band.
An entombment service will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15pm to go in procession.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Owens family.