KINGSPORT - Irene M. Bernard, 95, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Born in Hawkins County, she had resided in Kingsport since 1950. She gave her heart to the Lord as a young girl under her father’s ministry. Irene had been a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church since 1959. She was a VBS director, nursery worker, WMU, a wonderful seamstress, and enjoyed anything to do with children.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reece N. Bernard in 1991; son, Gary E. Bernard, in 1964; sisters, Bessie Marshall, Helen Ketron, and Opal Doty; and brothers, George Morelock, Howard Morelock, and Charles Morelock.
Irene is survived by several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Bro. David Foster and Bro. Rob Fleming officiating. Music will be provided by Wade Childress and Kevin Odum. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Robby Fleming, Dallas Rinehart, Jeff Watts, Jason English, Kevin Odum, and Keith Morelock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the Delilah Foundation, P.O. Box 7902, Kingsport, TN 37664
