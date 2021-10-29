KINGSPORT - Irene M. Bernard, 95, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Bro. David Foster and Bro. Rob Fleming officiating. Music will be provided by Wade Childress and Kevin Odum. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Robby Fleming, Dallas Rinehart, Jeff Watts, Jason English, Kevin Odum, and Keith Morelock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, 5930 Orebank Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the Delilah Foundation, P.O. Box 7902, Kingsport, TN 37664
