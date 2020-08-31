KINGSPORT - Irene L. Belk, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Irene was born in Kingsport, on October 13, 1926, to the late Garvie and Lovely Lane. She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Irene was a secretary for Kingsport Press for over 20 years.
Irene was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid homemaker where she loved to bake, sew and work puzzles.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Belk; parents, Lovely and Garvie Lane; brother, Deward Lane; sisters, Marie Norris, Vivian Price and Sylvia Lane.
Those left to cherish Irene’s memory are her son, Christopher Belk (Tammy), granddaughter, Katherine Belk; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family Graveside Service will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Irene L. Belk and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.