KINGSPORT - Irene Kinkead, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021, at N.H.C.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Christus Garden. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
