KINGSPORT - Irene Kinkead, 97, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 30, 2021, at N.H.C.
She was born November 15, 1923, in Pennington Gap, VA to the late John and Myrtle Cox Goins.
Irene was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who was the “rock” of her family. She enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, spending time on the lake and was an avid Country music fan.
Irene attended Higher Ground Baptist Church and was a member of the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Boby Prater; siblings, Claude Goins, Hazel Farmer, Erma Burton and R.C. Goins; daughter-in-law, Dinah Kinkead.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Kinkead; grandchildren, Michael Steadman, Dickie Prater and Robbie Lynn Prater; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Christus Garden. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
