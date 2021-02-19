KINGSPORT - Irene Bradley, a longtime resident of Kingsport, died on February 11, 2021 at the age of 95 of complications of dementia.
A funeral service will be held at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home at 117 E. Charlemont Avenue in Kingsport at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 20. There will be no visitation, and guests are asked to wear COVID masks and to follow social distancing at the service. Funeral services will be live streamed and can be viewed at www.hamlettdobson.com
Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park at 4997 Memorial Boulevard.
The family would like to thank Caregiver Veronica Pierson in Kingsport and the loving staff of The Pointe at Lifespring in Knoxville.
Irene was generous with her family and others. She and George supported their church, various Rotary Club projects, Habitat for Humanity, and other charities. Contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation seeking a cure for Alzheimer’s. Please give at https://www.patsummitt.org or by mail to 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.