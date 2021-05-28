Irene Barnette May 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEBER CITY, VA - Irene Barnette, 90, of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weber City Irene Barnette Scott County Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Va Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.