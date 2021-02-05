BLOUNTVILLE - Ira MacArthur Hay Sr., 78, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Ira Hay and Ruby (Deel) Hay.
Ira was a member and former Deacon of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church. He retired from Sprint after 42 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being involved in his Church Ministries.
In addition to his parents Ira was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hay; son, Darren Hay; brothers, James and Kenny Hay; infant brother, Roger Wayne Hay.
Survivors include his daughters, Jennifer Helton (Travis), Lydia Starnes (Marcus); sons, Brian Hay (Michele), Ira Hay Jr. (Leyla); grandchildren, Victoria Starnes, Whitley Honeycutt, James, Patrick, Timothy, Sarah, Laura, Amanda, Joshua, and Taylor Hay, Cole and Conner Green, Taylor Tedford, and Kade Helton; great-grandchildren, Landon, Milo, and Coraline Hay; mother-in-law, Bonnie Counts; sisters, Dolores Owens, Shirley Sutherland, and Loretta Adkins; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Hay family will honor Ira’s life with a Graveside Service on Sunday February 7, 2021 beginning at 3:00pm in the Garden of Gethsemane in East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. John Herdman officiating. Marcus Starnes, Travis Helton, Patrick Hay, Cole Green, Joe Shaw, and Conner Green will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be James and Timothy Hay.
In lieu of flowers the Hay family has requested that donations be made in Ira’s memory to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Faith Mission Fund. PO Box 8247 197 Suncrest St. Gray, TN 37615. (423) 477-3311
Memories and condolences will be memorialized as a keepsake for the family members to remember their father from the condolences on his webpage at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37663 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081