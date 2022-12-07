CHURCH HILL - Ira Everett Ford, age 88, of Church Hill, TN, and husband of Shirlene Ford, finished this earthly journey on Monday, December 5, 2022 and entered his Heavenly home. He was a retiree of (Kingsport Press) Hawkins County Plant (Quebecor Printing.)
He was preceded in death to Heaven by his parents, Loyd and Jessie (Vineyard) Ford; step-mother, Lillian Ford; brothers, Willie (Alta) Ford and John (Novella) Ford; sisters, Gladys (John) Demianin, Alma (Moe) Salyer and Jane Ford; along with many friends and beloved family.
In addition to his beloved wife, Shirlene Ford; he is survived by his children, David Mitchell, Greg Mitchell and Melissa Shockley; grandchildren, Shane Mitchell and Shannon Shelton; many nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends who will all certainly miss his presence here on Earth.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am. Pallbearers serving the family will be, David Mitchell, Greg Mitchell, Lynn Ward, Shane Mitchell, Freddy Salyer and Daniel Henard. Honorary Pallbearers serving the family will be, Max Soliz, Paul Williams, Michael Shelton, Billy Amex, Bob Wallen and Shane Manis.