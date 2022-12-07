CHURCH HILL - Ira Everett Ford, age 88, of Church Hill, TN, and husband of Shirlene Ford, finished this earthly journey on Monday, December 5, 2022 and entered his Heavenly home. He was a retiree of (Kingsport Press) Hawkins County Plant (Quebecor Printing.)

He was preceded in death to Heaven by his parents, Loyd and Jessie (Vineyard) Ford; step-mother, Lillian Ford; brothers, Willie (Alta) Ford and John (Novella) Ford; sisters, Gladys (John) Demianin, Alma (Moe) Salyer and Jane Ford; along with many friends and beloved family.

