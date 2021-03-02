KINGSPORT - Ira Hubbard, 78, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. Ira was an active member of West Colonial Hills Baptist Church for 42 years of his life. He was very involved with their sound committee where he served for more than 30 years. After graduating from high school, Ira served in the U.S. Air Force for 5 years. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Sandra. Ira also helped to start up Eastman’s Coal Gas Division during its earliest stages. After his retirement, Ira started work at Colonial Heights Hardware before his final retirement in 2012.
His parents, Worley Westley Hubbard and Eva Clara Bledsoe; and an infant brother, Lee Hubbard preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Sandra Hubbard; sons, Todd Hubbard and wife Maeve, and Jay Hubbard; grandchildren, Brayden Hubbard, Harper Hubbard, Corrin Hubbard and Finnegan Hubbard; sister, Janice Barry and husband Eddie; sister-in-law, Sharon Boutwell and husband Hayden of Birmingham, AL; nephew Brett Boutwell and wife Yanthi of Cincinnati, OH; and niece Brooke Harless and husband Jason of Birmingham, AL.
The family will receive friends Tuesday (March 2, 2021) from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Sheaffer officiating.
The graveside service will be Wednesday (March 3, 2021) at Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 1205 Kendrick Creek Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.