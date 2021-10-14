CHURCH HILL - Ira Edwin Taylor, Jr; age 77, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Mountain Home V.A. Medical Center. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Horton Taylor and together they built a loving family and were together 57 years. Mr. Taylor was drafted into the United States Army in 1966 where he proudly served as a military police officer in Saigon, Vietnam. Following his service in the military he continued his career as a millwright at Mead Paper (Domtar) where he retired with 52 years of service. He and his wife, Elizabeth, opened their home for the founding of Liberty Baptist Church. Mr. Taylor also served as Pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Kingsport. In addition to serving as a minister of the gospel, together with his wife and Larry Anderson, they formed a trio called “The Proclamations” and visited with many local churches sharing the gospel in song.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Elva Taylor, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Shelly Taylor; son, Nathan Taylor (Jill); 2 grandchildren, Kelsey Taylor Browning and Jacob Blan; sister, Delores “Cookie” Bond (James); special friends, Larry Anderson, David McGhee, Sam Snapp, Jerry Dishner and Tim Dishner (and their families) several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Larry Anderson and Bro. Nathan Taylor officiating. A Military Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Mountain Home V.A. National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery located at 215 Heroes Dr. Mountain Home, TN 37684 at 9:45 am.
The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU Department at Mountain Home V.A. Medical Center for their love and care for Mr. Taylor.
