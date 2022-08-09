CLARION, PA - Iona Marie Shockley, 94, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pennsylvania. She lived in Kingsport, Tennessee for most of her life having moved to Clarion, Pennsylvania in 2012 where she lived at Liberty Towers and had many friends.

Iona worked as a nurse at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport where she enjoyed taking care of newborn babies and working with the medical staff. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and staying in touch with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed her cat Abby and her friend Sandy’s dog Augie. She was a faithful attendee of a Bible Study at Liberty Towers and was a friend of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

