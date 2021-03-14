DUNGANNON, VA - Iona B. Robinette, 74, of Dungannon, VA passed away on Friday March 13, 2021 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Monday March 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Arvella Lane and the Log House Pickers will provide the music.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Tuesday by 1:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Robinette family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Iona Belle Robinette.