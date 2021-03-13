DUNGANNON, VA - Iona B. Robinette, 74, of Dungannon, VA passed away on Friday March 13, 2021 at her residence.
Iona was born in Scott County, VA on May 10, 1946 to the late Orbin and Gertrude (Lucas) Bush.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by 10 siblings.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family. She loved to watch the hummingbird and red birds around her house. She also loved to raise flowers, especially daylilies and irises. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Willie Robinette, of the home; daughters, Pamela Skeens and husband, Carson, Dungannon, VA, Michelle Herrera, Dungannon, VA; sons, Brian Robinette, Kingsport, TN, Daniel Robinette, Kingsport, TN, Ricky Robinette, Butler, TN; grandchildren, Mitchell Stewart, Nikki Blair, Ricky Peak, Dustin Peak, Ericka Robinette, Derrick Robinette, Patrick Robinette, Alex Chafin, Miranda Chafin, Abby Herrera, Josh Herrera; along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family will receive friends Monday March 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Arvella Lane and the Log House Pickers will provide the music.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday March 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Tuesday by 1:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Robinette family at www.gatecityfunearls.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Iona Belle Robinette.