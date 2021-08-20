Ingrid Else Kvante Barker Lane went to be with Jesus on August 19 after a long illness. Ingrid was 79 years old.
Ingrid was born in Riga, Latvia, in Eastern Europe, in 1942. At the age of seven, she and her mother, Dzidra Kvante, moved to the United States, and settled in Jackson, Tennessee. Ms. Kvante raised Ingrid and Ingrid's sister Lillian in Jackson while working as the manager of Fox Restaurant.
Ingrid attended the University of Tennessee and received a B.S. in chemistry. While there, Ingrid met Donald Lane, a student in chemical engineering. While Donald was pursuing his Ph.D., Ingrid worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to support them.
Donald and Ingrid married in 1968. They lived in Baton Rouge (Louisiana), Bartlesville (Oklahoma), Harrisburg (Pennsylvania), and Wilmington (Delaware) before settling in Colonial Heights in 1974, where Donald had a long career as a research chemical engineer at Tennessee Eastman. Ingrid bore two children, Stephen and Charles, and was a loving and inspirational mother to them. Her sons remember their Mom taking them to baseball games, comic book stores, and other fun places, and Mom working in her garden and playing bridge. After her sons went to college, she worked as a phlebotomist.
Ingrid played bridge at the Tennessee Eastman Recreational Center for over twenty years. She was a highly noted player, and competed in bridge tournaments in Gatlinburg and other places. She continued to play bridge online until shortly before her illness. Ingrid recently fulfilled a lifelong goal by attaining the rank of Grand Life Master. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League.
Another of Ingrid's interests was growing plants and flowers, especially daylilies. She was well-known for her daylilies and irises, and enjoyed selling them with her friends at the Farmers' Market in Kingsport. She was a member of the Tennessee Daylily Society. Ingrid was also an avid vegetable gardener.
Ingrid and her family attended Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, and she was an active member of the church for forty years, participating in Bible study, fundraisers, and social events.
She was a cat lover, and had many cats as pets and companions, including Ming, Pollo, Blackie, and Matty. Her other hobbies include bowling, walking, and embroidery.
Ingrid is survived by her sons Stephen and Charles, two grandsons, and her sister Lillian.
Friends are invited to a 1:00 pm Graveside Service on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
