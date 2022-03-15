Inge Elizabeth Horton age 86, born on October 19, 1935 in Mainz, Germany. She passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Laughlin Nursing Home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Inge died with the understanding of the dead being resurrected and the second coming.
She was a beautician for 40 years and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 45 years.
Inge was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth Lee Horton; daughter, JoAnne Horton White; son, Edward Horton and daughter-in-law, Jackie Horton; grandchildren, Chad Waddell, Eric White, Victoria Hedrick, Rodney Spillman, and D. J. Morrison; great grandchildren, Zoey Waddell, Desmond Waddell, Liam White, Samatha Cruz, Morgan Spillman, Madison Spillman, Alexis Spillman, Zack Gunter and Kesley Spillman; also surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Stefanie Allebrand and a nephew Jorn Allerbrand and son, Jonas all of Mainz, Germany; and two sisters-in-law, Patsy Bailey of Pennington Gap, Virginia and Ruth Dalton of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Inge was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Horton and parents, Elisabeth Allebrand and Leo Allebrand.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 12 – 2 pm at Greeneville Seventh Day Adventist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 pm.
Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at their convenience on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home between 8 am and 5 pm to sign the book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial gifts be given to Alzheimer’s 207 North Boone Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37604.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.