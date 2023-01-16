BRISTOL, TN - Infant "Little Yolk" Lang, infant child, of Connie Marisa Osborne & Charles Theodore Lang went into the arms of Jesus Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Other than parents, survivors are brother, Theodore Edward Lang; maternal grandfather, Conny Daniel Lang; maternal step-mother, Angela Brown; paternal grandparents, David and Charlene Lang.

