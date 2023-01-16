Infant "Little Yolk" Lang Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRISTOL, TN - Infant "Little Yolk" Lang, infant child, of Connie Marisa Osborne & Charles Theodore Lang went into the arms of Jesus Saturday, January 14, 2023.Other than parents, survivors are brother, Theodore Edward Lang; maternal grandfather, Conny Daniel Lang; maternal step-mother, Angela Brown; paternal grandparents, David and Charlene Lang.Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.comOak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Theodore Lang Connie Marisa Osborne Funeral Genealogy Angela Brown Condolence Charlene Lang Little Yolk Recommended for you