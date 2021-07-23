GLENITA \ NATURAL TUNNEL COMMUNITY - Inez W. Bishop, 94, of the Glenita \ Natural Tunnel Community passed away Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.
Born in Gate City, Inez was a native and lifelong resident of Scott County. During World War II she supported the war effort working at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport. Inez attended Natural Tunnel Freewill Baptist church. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, and visits with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, August Bishop; parents, James and Roberta “Bertie” Whitmore; brothers, Winfred, Dexter, James, Edward and his wife Georgia, Bobby, Ernest; sisters, Mary Ruth Cox and her husband Charles, Iva Whitmore; and her son in law, Robert McGee.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Mcgee; granddaughter, Misty; son, Anthony Bishop and his wife Teresa; grandson, William; brother, Billy Joe Whitmore and his wife Francis; sisters-in-law, Kylene Stapleton and Maryann Whitmore; many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.