GLENITA \ NATURAL TUNNEL COMMUNITY - Inez W. Bishop, 94, of the Glenita \ Natural Tunnel Community passed away Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.

Recommended Videos