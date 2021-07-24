GLENITA \ NATURAL TUNNEL COMMUNITY - Inez W. Bishop, 94, of the Glenita \ Natural Tunnel Community passed away Thursday, July 22nd, 2021.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Bishop family.