KINGSPORT - Inez Hammonds Baker, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
She was born July 17, 1951, in Scott County, VA to the late Calvin and Ruth Steffey Hammonds.
Inez was a loving and caring wife, mother, mamaw and sister who was very protective of her family. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren.
She and her husband, Jimmy were previous owners of Western Sizzlin’ Steak House. She was previously employed by Oakwood markets and retired from Rental Uniform Company.
Inez was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for a number of years and she was also a member of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Baker; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Spivey, Judy Lynn Hammonds and Carolyn Fay Spivey.
Those left to cherish Inez’s memory are her sons, Timothy J. Baker and wife, Charlene, Jason Baker and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Callalisa Baker, Jaxon Baker and Madison Yates; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Eli; sister, Jenell Lane and husband, Ronnie; brothers, Jimmy Ray Hammonds and wife, Wanda, Mark Steven Hammonds and wife, Phyllis; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through their website at nationalmssociety.org
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially Carey Young and Hannah Robertson. Also, a special thank you to mom’s special caregivers, Karen Compton, Tonia Phillips, Telisa Nelms, Tara Thomasson and Dot Gaskey.
Due to the current COVID-19 requlations our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the states COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring a mask and practice social distancing.
