KINGSPORT - Inez Hammonds Baker, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family and caregivers.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society through their website at nationalmssociety.org
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
Due to the current COVID-19 requlations our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the states COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring a mask and practice social distancing.
The care of Inez Hammonds Baker and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.