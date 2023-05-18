BIG STONE GAP, VA - Inez Brickey Blevins, 99, was called away to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 18, 2023. She was born in Imboden, Va. and was the daughter of the late Charles Nelson Brickey and Elizabeth “Bessie” Anderson Brickey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer K. Blevins; son, Kenneth Blevins; granddaughter, Kristy Blevins; sisters, Nancy Gibson and Mildred Pierce; brothers, Kelly Brickey and Bill Brickey and daughter-in-law, Lisa Blevins.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She raised her children with love and devotion with her husband, Elmer, in Big Stone Gap. She was a loving mother to many others besides her immediate family.
Inez devoted her life to serving God, her children and others. She attended Cedar Ridge Free Will Baptist Church in later years.
Inez worked during World War II at the Radford Arsenal, a powder packing plant in Radford, Va., as part of the war effort. She was a Cub Scout den mother and volunteered at Lonesome Pine Hospital for over 25 years. She was a member of the Lonesome Pine Bowling League for many years. Inez loved her flowers and was a member of a local gardening club. She was a wonderful homemaker and talented seamstress.
She is survived by her children, Carolyn Hanus (Robie Manuel), Steve Blevins (Carol Hale) and Mark Blevins; grandson, Luke Hanus (Joannie); step granddaughters, Brandi Davis (Blake) and Ashley Wells (J.T.); great-grandchildren, Bryson and Kaylee Mitchell; step great-grandchildren, Asher, Hezekiah, and Eden Davis, Tucker Wells and Preston Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4:30pm – 6:00pm on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 6:00pm with Pastor James Holcomb officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral by 1:20pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Blevins family.