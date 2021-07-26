India Faye (Hood) Hart went home with the Lord on Friday, July 23, 2021 at home. Faye was born at home in Scott County, VA. She graduated from Ketron High School in 1966. She worked at J. P. Stevens until closing and Kingsport City Schools until retirement; she was of the Baptist faith and a member of Taylor Baptist Church. Faye enjoyed gardening, making crafts and reading. Her love of family was always dearest to her heart.
Mrs. Hart was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Dorothy (Bowen) Hood; her brother, Frank Hood; her sister, Dora Hood Inscoe-Baker; two young sisters, Betty and Lucy Hood; and infant grandson, Jeremy Hart.
Faye is survived by her husband of 55 years, John C. Hart, Jr.; daughters, Lisa Johnson (Jason) and Sherry Crigger (Tim); son, Brian Hart and fiancé Jennifer Simpson; sisters-in-law, Geree Hood-Hilliard and Brenda Sukys (Vito); brother-in-law, Ronald Hart; grandchildren, Kayleigh Buckner (Jon), Rachel Fowler (Roger), Chelsie Renee (Cory Chaffin), Courtney Hart (Nick Morris), Ginger Brown, Morgan Barger and Nathan Crigger (Rachael); great-grandchildren, Logan, Natalie, Kayla, Emily, Jameson, Madison, Dylan, Westyn and Courtlyn; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her two fur babies, Stella and Tequila.
A covered-dish visitation will be held from 1:30 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Bancroft Bible Camp Dining Hall, 141 Bancroft Private Drive, Kingsport, TN, 37660. Bring your favorite dish and story about the wonderful lady we love.
Faye wished to be cremated; her facebook page will remain for all to post memories. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research at giving.mskcc.org.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Ballad Hospice and Nurses at Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Centers for their compassionate care.
East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of India Faye (Hood) Hart.