FALL BRANCH - Reba Barnes, 85, of Fall Branch passed away on Tuesday, August 10th 2021.
Reba was often heard saying she and Kay were blessed to be childhood sweethearts who got to grow up with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren sharing adventures whether in the van going to the mountains or gathering at their home where it was always entertaining with a wide range of relatives and great friends.
Reba is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kay Barnes; parents, Lois and A.J. Ricker; sisters, Anna Fillers, Bertha Kiker and Luella Cook; brothers, Bud, John and G.R. Ricker.
Reba is survived by daughter Lillian and husband Norman Compton, daughter Priscilla Moore, son Dwayne Barnes and Dawn. Grandchildren Tina (Steve) Collins, Scott Compton, Becky (John) Litz, Jimmy (Holly) Moore, Holly Moore, Dustin Tate, Shayda Good, Hunter Barnes. Great-grandchildren Rusty (Brittany), Kayla, Jake, Audrey, Lauren, Kirsten, Garrett, Devin and Cooper. Brother in law Terry Cook, along with several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be on Friday August 13th, 5-7pm at the Fall Branch Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. Rev. Sammy Cutshall will be officiating at the funeral service at 7pm. Vocals will be by nieces Rosemary Cutshall and Sherry.
Graveside service will be held at Logan’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery on Saturday August 14th at 1pm.
Grandsons Scott Compton, Jimmy Moore, Dustin Tate, Hunter Barnes, John Litz and Steve Collins will serve as pall bearers.
