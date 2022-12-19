FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Ina Marie Lawson, 88, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Ina was born in Scott County, VA on October 28, 1934, and was the daughter of the late James Ezra and Ollie (Hill) Lawson.
Her greatest love was for God, family, and attending and singing in church until her failing health prevented her from doing so. She was a selfless caregiver for many through the years, doing so with a humble heart.
She was a member of Fellowship Chapel in Ft. Blackmore, VA for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Lucian Lawson, , granddaughter, Chandra Perry, great grandsons, Hayden and Austin Perry, sisters, Edith Blevins and Helen Quillen, and brothers, Howard, Bill, and Todd Lawson preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Linda (Gary) Hass, Jerry (D’lynn) Lawson, Tresea (Jeff Neal) Lytle, and Carolyn (Mike) Davis, grandchildren, Kristi (Jake) Dougherty, Jeremy (Tabitha) Schmaltz, Jake (Kellie) Schmaltz, Katie (Doug Hirschberg) Callaway, and Jerald Lawson, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, sister, Laura Muse, brothers, Otis (Mima) Lawson and James “Babe” (Sue) Lawson, along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Stallard officiating. Mickey and Nikki Summey will provide the music.
Due to the pending weather, the Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home, with burial to follow at the Lawson Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Fellowship Chapel in Ft. Blackmore, VA will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and Friends are asked to meet at the funeral home for the graveside service.
The family wished to give a special thank you to the staff of NOVA Health and Rehab for their love and care of Mom.