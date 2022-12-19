FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Ina Marie Lawson, 88, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Monday, December 19, 2022, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

Ina was born in Scott County, VA on October 28, 1934, and was the daughter of the late James Ezra and Ollie (Hill) Lawson.

