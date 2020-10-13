KINGSPORT - Ina Mae Walden, 69, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, morning, October 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Lee County Virginia, she had been a resident of Kingsport most of her life. Ina Mae retired from Ingles Grocery in Colonial Heights where she worked in the bakery/deli department for 25 years. She was a member of Victory Life Center. Ina Mae loved church and spending time with her family and pets. She enjoyed fishing as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wayne Walden; parents, Mack and Nellie McCann; 2 brothers, Jesse McCann and Ralph McCann; and 2 sisters, Dorothy McMillan and Beulah Bishop.
Ina Mae is survived by 2 daughters, Amy Gamble of Kingsport, and Tonya Ammann and husband, Jonathan of Tennessee Ridge; 2 grandchildren, Joshua Rasnake and wife, Amanda, and Kayla Couch; step-granddaughter, Kylee Ammann; 4 great-grandchildren, Lydia, Roman, Griffin and Layla; 4 sisters, Hazel Gilliam of Kingsport, Ethel Boggs of Kingsport, Genell Elliott of Kingsport, and Nadine Heath of Church Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mack Greer officiating.
The graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.