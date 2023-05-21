KINGSPORT - Imogene Scalf, 84, of Kingsport, TN, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Indian Path Medical Center.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating. Those wishing to attend should gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you