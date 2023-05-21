Imogene Scalf May 21, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Imogene Scalf, 84, of Kingsport, TN, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Indian Path Medical Center.Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Kestner officiating. Those wishing to attend should gather at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m. The family would like to send a special thank you to Lisa, Tori, and Karen for their loving care.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Ashley Nichole Copas James Edward Collins (Edd) Peggy Newlin Crawford Sharpe Phyllis Ann “Mamaw Biscuit” Davis Mildred Phipps Martin Ashley Nichole Copas Betty B. Edwards James Edward Collins (Edd) Jackie L. Hicks Imogene Scalf