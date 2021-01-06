KINGSPORT - Jean Bowlin Wilson entered heaven’s gate on January 4, 2021. She was born on July 18, 1927 to Claude Swanson Bowlin and Mary Good Bowlin at Hiltons Virginia.
She was a retired employee of Sullivan County Food Service and was known for her thousands of homemade pies. She was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Everett (Pud) Wilson; her parents; brothers William Dale Bowlin and John Howard Bowlin; her aunt Phoebe Good.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (Robert) Jayne, Durham, NC, Gary (Janice) Wilson, Morristown, TN and Roger (Vickie) Wilson, Kingsport; sisters, Sue Johnson, Gray TN, Brenda (Joe) Horton, Hiltons, VA; brothers, James (Jim) Bowlin, Hiltons, VA and Ken (Melinda) Bowlin, Greeneville, TN; sister-in-law, Brenda Leonard Bowlin, Bristol, TN; grandchildren, Nikki Hensley, Brandon Jayne, Brent Jayne, Trevor (Sarah) Wilson and Allison (John) Suits; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Hensley, Lacey Jayne, Molly Jayne, June Suits, Samuel Suits and Asher Suits; several nieces and nephews; special friend of 60 years, Mayme Pecktol; and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank Elmcroft of Kingsport and Baysmont House for their special care of their Mom.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev.Jeff Tallent officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Salem United Methodist Church Building Fund 230 Boozy Creek Road, Blountville, TN 37617 would please Jean.
Jean will be laid to rest with her husband at East Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 3:00pm in the Garden of Everlasting Life I.
Grandsons and nephews will serve as Pall Bearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.