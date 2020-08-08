JOHNSON CITY - Imogene Carroll Jobe, 93, Johnson City, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Conerstone Village. She was born in Fall Branch August 9, 1926 to the late Tom and Mary E. “Molly” Sells Carroll.
Imogene lived in Kingsport and in Gray for most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and good food with family and friends.
She is survived by daughter, Shelia Jobe (Marietta, GA) and son, Marshall Jobe (Gray, TN).
Services will be held at a later date.
