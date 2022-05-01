POUND, VA - Imogene Cantrell Sturgill, 94, passed away peacefully, Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Norton Community Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Orby L. Cantrell and Janie Cantrell Dotson. She was the former owner of the His & Her Shop in Pound, VA. She loved her family and all of her friends. She liked to socialize, cook and be with them. She was a Past Worthy Matron, Pound Lodge #67, O.E.S., Past Grand ADA, Past President Beta Sigma Phi, Past Member of M.E.C.C. Board of Directors and longtime member of the Pound United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Guy Sturgill; her son, Danny Lee Hopkins and a sister, Carolyn C. Baker.
Surviving are her son, Robbie D. Sturgill and wife Judy of Wise, VA; grandchildren, Melanie Williams and husband Damon of Goodyear, Az, Bryan R. Sturgill and wife Bethany of Pound, VA, Timothy A. Sturgill and wife Tabitha of Woodstock, GA; Joshua Hopkins and partner Alfredo Renteria of Charlotte, NC and Rebecca Hopkins and wife Reagan Hall of Nashville, TN; 7 great-grandchildren along with several other nieces and nephews and close cousins, especially Allison Whiteman and Husband Tom of Redmond, WA and Elizabeth Ghaley and husband Tarek of Bellevue, WA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Imogene Sturgill will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Wise, VA with Rev. Randy Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA. Entombment will be private at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pound Food Bank at 8502 Clintwood Hwy, Pound, VA 24279 276-796-5062.
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.