KINGSPORT - Ileene E. Clark, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 31, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born in Hancock Co., TN and had lived in Kingsport most of her life. Ileene attended Ross Campground United Methodist Church. She retired from the Bakery Department at Food Lion, Kings Giant Plaza.
Ileene enjoyed traveling, shopping, socializing, going to church and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Clark; three sisters and a special sister, Faye Wallen.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Joel Clark and wife, Deanna; two granddaughters, Christy Clark and Andrea Skeens and husband, Justin; great grandchildren, Trever, Ava and Jada; special nephew, Scott Clark; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held for the family. Ileene will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park beside her husband, Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Campground Food Pantry, C/O Sandra Boyd, 305 Ross Campground Rd. Church Hill, TN 37642.
The care of Ileene Clark and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.