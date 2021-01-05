KINGSPORT - Ileene E. Clark, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 31, 2020, following a period of declining health.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held for the family. Ileene will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park beside her husband, Gene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross Campground Food Pantry, C/O Sandra Boyd, 305 Ross Campground Rd. Church Hill, TN 37642.
The care of Ileene Clark and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.