KINGSPORT - Ila Jeanette Gilreath, 89, Kingsport, TN passed away, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. David Castle officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
