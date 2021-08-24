KINGSPORT - Ila Jeanette Gilreath, 89, Kingsport, TN passed away, Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Holston Manor, Kingsport, TN.
Ila was born in Scott County, Virginia on November 1, 1931, and was the daughter of the late William Thomas and Nannie (Carter) Gilreath, Sr.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, A. J. Gilreath and William Thomas Gilreath, Jr. preceded her in death.
Surviving is her twin sister Ida Jeanelle Gilreath, Kingsport, TN and sister, Shelba Maddox, Church Hill, TN; nephews and niece, Donnie (Donna) Gilreath, Kingsport, TN, Andy (Sharon) Gilreath, Church Hill, TN, and Teresa (Tony) Laws, Church Hill, TN, great nieces, Keaton (Daniel) Batts, Kingsport, TN, and Kellie (Jared) Anderson, Mount Carmel, TN, and great-great nieces and nephew, Kamdan Batts, Shiloh Batts, Fallon Batts, and Asher Anderson.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m., Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. David Castle officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
