MOUNT CARMEL - Our beloved wife, mother and sister, Ila Jean Rhoton, 71 of Mount Carmel, gained her heavenly angel wings on the morning of December 19th, 2022, after an extended illness.
Ila was born to the late William R. and Mozilla Jeno on February 26, 1951, in Roda, Virginia. She was a 1969 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett high school and attended Whitney’s Business College for bookkeeping. She worked for the City of Kingsport Water Department where she met her husband, Raymond. They were married in 1973 and had their daughter, Heather, in 1977. She became a homemaker who enjoyed helping with several school events throughout the years, serving as a teacher’s assistant, PTO president and in later years, a band booster.
She was a faithful and active member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church where she served in several positions including Sunday School teacher and financial secretary. She loved to help with mission projects and work with children. Her hobbies included crafting, scrapbooking, reading, and gardening. One of most favorite activities was to hang out with her fellow Red Hat ladies and was a member of the Fluff n’ Feathers group.
Along with her parents, she was proceeded in death by her Maternal grandparents, Devon and Pearl Raymer, Paternal grandparents, William R. and Della Jeno and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 49 years, Raymond Rhoton of Mount Carmel, daughter, Heather Renee Rhoton of Kingsport, brother Gary Jeno of Mount Carmel and several cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens on Wednesday, December 21st with Pastor Craig Needham speaking.