MOUNT CARMEL - Our beloved wife, mother and sister, Ila Jean Rhoton, 71 of Mount Carmel, gained her heavenly angel wings on the morning of December 19th, 2022, after an extended illness.

Ila was born to the late William R. and Mozilla Jeno on February 26, 1951, in Roda, Virginia. She was a 1969 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett high school and attended Whitney’s Business College for bookkeeping. She worked for the City of Kingsport Water Department where she met her husband, Raymond. They were married in 1973 and had their daughter, Heather, in 1977. She became a homemaker who enjoyed helping with several school events throughout the years, serving as a teacher’s assistant, PTO president and in later years, a band booster.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video