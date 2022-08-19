Ihsan “Sandra” Mire passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family.

A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and devoted friend, Ihsan epitomized the values of unconditional love and generosity to everyone she met.

