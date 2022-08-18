Ihsan Mire Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KNOXVILLE - Ihsan “Sandra” Mire, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Knoxville Ihsan Mire Kingsport Funeral Home Tn Arrangement Condolence Recommended for you