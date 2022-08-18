KNOXVILLE - Ihsan “Sandra” Mire, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in Knoxville, TN surrounded by her family.

Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video