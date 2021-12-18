KINGSPORT - Ida “Pat” G. Brixey, 92, of Kingsport, completed her earthly journey and “gained her wings” on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born June 2, 1929, in Shelbyville, TN to the late Henry and Olivia Cunningham Wilhoite.
Pat was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always made family her main priority.
She enjoyed sewing and collecting baskets. Pat could fry some chicken and enjoyed feeding anyone who was hungry.
Pat worked over three decades in the Activities Office at Dobyns-Bennett High School where she sold tickets for all sporting events. She also worked in Pre-School and Kindergarten ministries in several area churches.
Pat was an active member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church where she coordinated the church’s prayer chain and conducted an Adult Bible Study for twenty plus years.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Coach Tom Brixey; son, Ed Brixey; daughter, Mary Brixey Tittsworth; sister, Virginia Alverez; brothers, A.C. Wilhoite and Buddy Wilhoite.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marlene Braddock (Jim); son, Roger Brixey; grandchildren, Audra McCurry, Thomas Harper, Kipp Brixey, Tyson Brixey, Casey Cowden and Tristan Tittsworth; great-grandchildren, Symantha, Jeremiah, Jaxon, Atticus, Roan, Daxton, Abby and Brynley; sister, Susie Hardy; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
