KINGSPORT - Ida Mae (Coffey) Elam, 83, of Kingsport, departed this life on Monday the 14th of June 2021 to rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father.
Ida was born in Sullivan County on April 22, 1938 and resided in the Sullivan County area all her life. She died at home after a short illness.
Ida was a 1956 graduate of Lynn View High School and worked in the Finance Business for several years, retiring from American General Finance Company. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church, and a member of The Fisherman Sunday School Class. She served on several different committees. She was Past Matron of Liberty Chapter No. 198 Order of the Easter star. She was Past President of Kingsport Assembly No. 44 Social Order of the Beauceant.
She became the wife of Phil Elam on September 2, 1961 and enjoyed the 59 years they had together. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and great friend to many. She was always willing to be of help to those that needed her.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Henry and Hassie (Tallman) Coffey; brother, Charles William Coffey; sister, Elizabeth (Coffey) Fields; father and mother-in-law, Roscoe and Matilee Elam; grandparents, Charles Risten and Tressie M. Coffey and William and Molly Tallman; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her loving husband of 59 years, Phil Elam; brothers, John W. Coffey and wife Mary of Kingsport, Donald R. Coffey and wife Martha of Charlotte, NC; special nephew, James East, Jr. of Johnson City; special niece, Rene Webb of Church Hill; a very special nephew, Nicholas Webb of Church Hill; several other nephews, nieces, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm On Friday, June 18, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport.
A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tom Elam, Sr., and Rev. Jeremy McMillian. Music will be provided by Mark Elam.
A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vermont UMC Church at 1817 Bloomingdale Rd. Kingsport, TN 37660.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Elam family.