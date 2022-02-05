JOHNSON CITY - Ian N. Wilson, 24, of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Ian was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a 2015 graduate of Providence Academy. In 2013, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a faithful member of Red Stone Church in Johnson City. Ian was an SPC4 combat engineer in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He worked as a chemical operator at Eastman Chemical Company.
Ian loved his family. He enjoyed snow skiing, riding his motorcycles, hiking and many other outdoor activities. Ian was known for giving memorable hugs. He fiercely loved people and those who knew him always felt his love. He had a strong love for the Lord and freely shared that love with others.
Ian was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lemuel Wilson and Dean Snyder and grandmother, Laura Snyder.
He is survived by his parents, Brent and Karen Wilson; sister, Sarah Catherine Shelton and husband Joe; grandmother, Charlotte Wilson and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
Family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Daniel McIntosh officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00am, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with military rites to be provided by the American Legion 3/265 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Red Stone Church, 701 N. State of Franklin Road, Suite 14, Johnson City, TN 37604.
