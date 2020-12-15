KINGSPORT - “I.J.” Sloan, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Holston Manor.
He was born July 23, 1936, in Scott County, VA to the late Kelly and Micca Jones Sloan.
I.J. was a loving and caring man and a wonderful husband. He was of the Baptist faith.
I.J. retired from A.G.C. Glass Plant following thirty-six years of service.
He was an awarded member of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Auxiliary where he was active in the Toy Drive and Pancake Breakfast ticket sales.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ida Mae Horton.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Betty Sloan; step-daughter, Sherry Davis (Michael); step-son, Paul Jones; three step-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren and many friends also survive.
A walk through viewing will be held from 1:30 – 2:30 pm, Thursday, December 17, 2020 in the Fireside Room, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
The family would like sincerely thank the staff of Holston Manor, 100 wing, for the care provided to I.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in I.J.’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting www.alz.org
The care of I.J. Sloan and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.